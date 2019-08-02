Go to Contents
Samsung Engineering wins US$140-mln order from Mexico

15:09 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a South Korean plant builder, said Friday it has received a US$140-million engineering order for an oil processing plant in Mexico.

Under the deal with Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)'s unit PEMEX Transformacion Industrial (PTI-ID), Samsung Engineering will draw up an engineering plan for the oil plant at Dos Bocas in Tabasco, 320 kilometers east of the capital city of Mexico City, by May, 2020.

PTI-ID plans to hold an auction to select a builder for the facility, which is capable of producing 340,000 barrels a day in a $2.5 billion project, it said.

The company didn't say when the bidding process will begin.
