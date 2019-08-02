Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 26 -- Trump says he is not upset by N.K. missile launch

29 -- Pompeo hopes talks with N. Korea will resume 'very soon'

-- U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program

-- S. Korea repatriates all 3 crew members of N.K. boat

31 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
Aug. 1 -- Trump says he has 'no problem' with N.K. missile tests

2 -- N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
