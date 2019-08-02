Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Trump says he is not upset by N.K. missile launch
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is not upset by North Korea's ballistic missile launches earlier this week, signaling a commitment to continuing nuclear talks with the regime.
Trump's remarks came after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday (Seoul time) in the first such provocation since early May.
Asked by reporters if he was upset, Trump said, "Nope, not at all."
Pompeo hopes talks with N. Korea will resume 'very soon'
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he's hopeful working-level talks with North Korea will resume "very soon."
In remarks to The Economic Club of Washington D.C., Pompeo also said he hopes there are "creative solutions to unlocking" the current impasse over dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
"We hope that we can have working-level discussions starting again very soon, so that we can unlock the Rubik's Cube," he said, noting it is a difficult challenge for both sides.
U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned a Vietnam-based North Korean on suspicion of supporting North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program in violation of U.N. sanctions.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measure on its website, saying the individual, Kim Su-il, is tied to the North's ruling Workers' Party and an employee of its affiliate, the Munitions Industry Department.
That department, it said, was previously sanctioned by the U.S. and the U.N. for its involvement in "key aspects" of North Korea's missile program.
U.S. univ. article proposes sharing of 'nonstrategic' nukes with S. Korea, Japan
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. National Defense University (NDU) magazine has proposed that Washington strongly consider the "custodial" sharing of its nonstrategic nuclear capabilities with allies, like South Korea and Japan, in case of a crisis.
The proposal was made in an article, entitled "Twenty-First Century Nuclear Deterrence: Operationalizing the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review," in the July issue of the Pentagon-affiliated university's Joint Force Quarterly.
"The United States should strongly consider a potentially controversial new concept involving custodial sharing of nonstrategic nuclear capabilities during times of crisis with select Asia-Pacific partners, specifically Japan and the Republic of Korea," the article said.
Trump says will 'see what happens' with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will "see what happens" with North Korea as he insisted his relationship with its leader, Kim Jong-un, remains good.
The comments come after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week amid hopes for a revival of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
"My relationship with Kim Jong-un is a very good one, as I'm sure you've seen," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his goal on North Korea.
U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. and North Korean officials met at the inter-Korean border last week, and the North Koreans expressed a willingness to resume working-level nuclear talks very soon, a senior U.S. official told foreign media on Tuesday.
A U.S. National Security Council official traveled to the Demilitarized Zone while in the region for "unrelated talks" and met with a North Korean counterpart to deliver photographs from last month's DMZ meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters quoted the unnamed official as saying.
During the meeting, the North Korean official said working-level talks on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program would restart very soon, Reuters reported.
Bolton says N.K. missile launches didn't break promise
WASHINGTON, July 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Wednesday that North Korea's missile launches this week do not represent a violation of leader Kim Jong-un's promise not to conduct long-range missile tests.
Bolton, however, questioned the regime's seriousness about resuming denuclearization talks, as he spoke to Fox Business a day after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea for the second time in less than a week.
The North claimed the tests involved a new large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system.
U.S. has no plans to adjust military exercise with S. Korea: report
WASHINGTON, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States has no plans to adjust its planned military exercise with South Korea next month, Reuters quoted a U.S. official as saying Wednesday.
North Korea said last week that it launched two short-range ballistic missiles to send a "solemn" warning to the South over the exercises, which it condemns as an invasion rehearsal.
On Wednesday it fired what Seoul said was two more missiles of a similar kind.
Pompeo voices hope Kim will deploy team for nuclear talks
BANGKOK, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday voiced hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will deploy his negotiation team, reiterating that the U.S. is "ready to go."
Pompeo made the remarks amid limited progress in the efforts to resume working-level nuclear talks as agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim during their impromptu meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas on June 30.
"We stand ready to continue our diplomatic conversation with the North Koreans," he said during a joint press conference with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok on the sidelines of multilateral talks involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Bolton says U.S. ready to resume talks with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Thursday that the United States is ready to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea, including another summit at the right time.
Bolton made the remarks on Fox Business following a series of missile tests by North Korea in the past week. South Korea described the projectiles as short-range ballistic missiles, but the North said the second test on Wednesday involved a new rocket launch system.
The launches came despite Washington's efforts to restart working-level talks with North Korea in line with an agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when they met at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
Trump says he has 'no problem' with N.K. missile tests
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "no problem" with North Korea's missile tests, shortly after the regime conducted its third launch in a week.
"I think it's very much under control," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have no problem. We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They are very standard."
South Korea's military said North Korea on Friday (Seoul time) launched unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast.
