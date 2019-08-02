Full text of President Moon's remarks at an emergency Cabinet session

The old order in which one country can dominate another by using force is merely a relic of the past. The Republic of Korea today is not the Republic of Korea of the past. The people's capacity for democracy is among the best in the world, and our economy has grown beyond comparison. We have the potential to fully overcome any difficulty. There may be hardships in the immediate future. However, if we succumb to challenges, history will repeat itself. If we take the current challenges as an opportunity instead and turn them into a chance to make a new economic leap, we can fully triumph over Japan. Our economy can surpass Japan's.