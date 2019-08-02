Hankook Tire Q2 net halves on lower demand
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., South Korea's leading tiremaker, said Friday its second-quarter net profit plunged 52 percent from a year earlier due to lower demand amid an economic slowdown.
For the three months that ended in June, net profit fell to 81.7 billion won (US$68 million) from 170.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Operating profit declined 42 percent to 107.1 billion won in the second quarter from 185.2 billion won a year earlier. But sales rose 2.1 percent to 1.74 trillion won from 1.71 trillion won over the cited period, the company said.
Hankook Tire, the world's sixth-biggest tiremaker by sales, earns over 80 percent of its total sales from abroad.
The company has eight plants whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia.
