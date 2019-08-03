Seoul shares likely to fall further next week amid uncertainties
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Trading of South Korean shares is likely to suffer further losses amid escalating trade spats, including the growing tension between Seoul and Tokyo, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,988.13 points on Friday, down 3.78 percent from a week ago.
On Monday, South Korean stocks dipped to a two-month low as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting.
Local shares rebounded on Tuesday as investors sought bargains, but later pared earlier gains as the Fed delivered a smaller-than-expected rate cut.
The Fed cut the fund rates by 0.25 percentage point, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there would not be a long-term adjustment of the rate.
Seoul shares continued to trade lower after Washington announced it will slap tariffs on a broad range of Chinese goods starting September, eventually to close at a seven-month low on Friday.
Japan also excluded South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners, dealing yet another heavy blow to already badly frayed relations between the two countries.
Next week, the local stock market is expected to remain subdue amid concerns over the growing trade rows.
"(Exports from Japan to South Korea) will be delayed by up to 90 days following Tokyo's removal of Seoul from the whitelist," Kim Byong-yeon, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities Co., said, claiming the event may negatively impact the overall supply chain.
Technology, pharmaceutical, and chemical shares were major losers, while mobile carriers were among the few winners this week.
