S. Korea to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners

16:26 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday that it will remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners in an escalating trade war between the two neighbors.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, also said South Korea will step up efforts to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Japan's export restrictions.

South Korea's move came just hours after Japan decided to drop South Korea from its own list of trusted trading partners.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

