Trump says N.K. missile tests do not violate agreement with Kim

00:32 August 03, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that North Korea's recent short-range missile tests did not violate his agreement with leader Kim Jong-un, although they may have breached U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Trump's remark came after North Korea conducted three tests of projectiles, including short-range ballistic missiles, in the past week.

"Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days," the president wrote on Twitter.

"These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands," he said. "There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust."

This AFP file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

