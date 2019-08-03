(LEAD) Trump says N.K. missile tests do not violate agreement with Kim
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that North Korea's recent short-range missile tests did not violate his agreement with leader Kim Jong-un, although they may have breached U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Trump's remark came after North Korea conducted three tests of projectiles, including short-range ballistic missiles, in the past week.
The launches followed an agreement between Trump and Kim to resume denuclearization negotiations, which they reached during their meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
"Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days," the president wrote on Twitter.
"These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands," he said.
"There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain -- the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un's leadership, is unlimited," he added.
Trump appeared to renew his commitment to continuing denuclearization talks with North Korea, which have stalled since his second summit with Kim in Vietnam in February ended without a deal.
At the first summit in Singapore in June 2018, the two leaders agreed to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees for Pyongyang.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from launching ballistic missiles of any kind.
Trump, however, has repeatedly referred to Kim's pledge not to conduct nuclear or long-range missile tests, which could threaten the continental U.S.
"Also, there is far too much to lose," he continued. "I may be wrong, but I believe that Chariman (sic) Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true.
"He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!" he said.
