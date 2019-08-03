Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US-South Korea-Japan

U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute

01:42 August 03, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States "recommends" South Korea and Japan seek "creative solutions" to resolve a growing trade dispute between the two nations, a State Department official said Friday.

"The United States recommends Japan and the Republic of Korea find the space for creative solutions," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "The United States will continue engaging on this issue and stands ready to facilitate dialogue between our two allies."

The response came after Japan decided to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of nations given preferential treatment in export procedures, further escalating trade and political tensions between the two countries.

U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute - 1

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK