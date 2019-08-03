U.S., N. Korea in regular communication for resumption of nuclear talks: official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea are in regular communication for the resumption of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime, a senior U.S. State Department official said Friday.
The two sides have yet to agree on a date and location to meet, but both expect the negotiations to start again soon, the official told reporters at a security forum in Bangkok.
"While we would like to be further along in restarting working-level negotiations, we are in regular contact with the North Koreans," he said, according to a transcript released by the State Department.
"And I think it's fair to say that (President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) are expecting that we will be resuming those negotiations relatively soon," he added.
Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had agreed to resume working-level talks within several weeks when they met at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
As the talks have been delayed, North Korea has conducted three tests of projectiles, including short-range ballistic missiles, in the past week, signaling its displeasure with South Korea-U.S. military exercises planned for this month.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho was also absent from the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok this week, despite Pompeo's expressed desire to meet with him there.
Still, the official held out hope the North Koreans will follow through on their agreement to continue negotiations.
"The unwillingness of the North Koreans to do that in the timeframe that they laid out at the president's meeting in Panmunjom a month ago was noticed and is not a positive or constructive response by them," he said, referring to the border village inside the Demilitarized Zone.
"But we remain -- we expect still that they will resume in working-level negotiations with our special representative, and we're prepared to do so when they're ready," the official said.
The recent missile tests and failure to reengage in talks was noticed by almost every country attending the security forum this week, the official claimed.
"It was a subject of virtually every discussion, and there is a common view that this is a huge mistake and a self-inflicted damage on their own part," he said, citing countries including China and Russia.
"There's a unified view, a unified message going to the North Koreans, that they need to cease the provocations, reengage in diplomacy to achieve complete denuclearization."
Meanwhile, the U.S. goal of denuclearizing North Korea in exchange for a "brighter future" -- sanctions relief and other concessions -- has not changed, the official said, adding the goal isn't to "bring them to their knees."
The U.S. also is "not in a hurry to get a bad deal," he said.
The official described communication with North Korea as occurring at various levels, from the president to U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his team. And although the North Koreans haven't publicized the makeup of their new negotiating team, the U.S. is aware of its counterparts, he said.
"We know who we're talking to, and we know -- we're very familiar with the people who are responsible for these issues inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in North Korea," the official said. "They've worked with us for a very long time. We had an opportunity to spend quite a bit of time together in Panmunjom village while the two leaders were meeting with their foreign minister and secretary of state.
"So I have -- we have confidence that we know the people with whom we'll be working, and we're prepared to engage with them as soon as they're ready," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)