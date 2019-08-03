N. Korea says it tested new multiple rocket launcher system again
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday that it has tested its new rocket system again in launches conducted the previous day under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision.
The firing of "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system early in the Friday morning" was "aimed to examine" its capabilities, such as flight performance and track control capability, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the result of the test-fire," it said.
The report came a day after North Korea fired two projectiles from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, which Seoul said appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles.
The projectiles flew about 220 kilometers at an approximate altitude of 25 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It was the third such launch in just over a week since North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast in its first military provocation since May.
On Friday, North Korea also fired two projectiles and said it was from a new multiple rocket launcher system.
