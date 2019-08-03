Pirates designate Kang Jung-ho for assignment
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated slumping South Korean infielder Kang Jung-ho for assignment, as his once-promising big league career is headed toward an unceremonious finish.
The Pirates made the decision on Friday (local time). When a player is designated for assignment, he is immediately removed from the 40-man roster, and from the 25-man active roster if on it. That player must be traded, released or placed on irrevocable waivers within seven days.
Given Kang's season-long slump, this will likely spell the end of his major league career after the Pirates gave him a second chance following his legal trouble in Seoul a few years ago.
Kang batted .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 172 at-bats across 65 games this year. He struck out 60 times.
Kang was arrested and convicted for fleeing the scene of a drunk driving accident in Seoul in December 2016. Unable to secure his U.S. work permit, Kang sat out the entire 2017 season and only played in the final three regular season games in 2018.
His initial, four-year deal with the Pirates expired last year but the club gave him a new one-year deal worth US$3 million, plus up to $2.5 million in performance bonuses.
Kang led the majors with seven home runs in spring training but couldn't duplicate that level of production in the regular season.
Kang went hitless in his last 14 at-bats.
A former All-Star shortstop in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kang became the first position player to jump from the South Korean league to the majors via posting in 2015. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 after batting .287 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 126 games.
He followed that up with 21 homers and 62 RBIs in 103 games in 2016, before this DUI conviction derailed his career. In three games last year, Kang had two singles in six at-bats.
