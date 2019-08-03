Saturday's weather forecast
09:19 August 03, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 33/25 Cloudy 20
Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 35/26 Sunny 20
Busan 32/26 Cloudy 20
