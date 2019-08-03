Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:19 August 03, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 33/25 Cloudy 20

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/26 Sunny 20

Busan 32/26 Cloudy 20

(END)

