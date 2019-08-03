Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, Japan spiraling into economic war (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul-Tokyo ties at rock bottom; Moon vows to hit back (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon warns Japan of big consequences for export curbs (Donga llbo)
-- Japan moves to take S. Korea off whitelist; Moon vows never to lose to Japan again (Segye Times)
-- Moon vows to hit back at Japan, says never to be defeated again (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Escalating Seoul-Tokyo row freezes up Korea Strait (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Abe chooses war; Moon says never to lose again (Hankyoreh)
-- An eye for an eye: Moon vows no defeat as row with Japan turns into all-out war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Abe crosses line; Seoul, Tokyo begin all-out economic war (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul vows to remove Japan from its own whitelist in tit-for-tat (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon punches back and restricts exports to Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon condemns Japan's 'whitelist' removal (Korea Times)
(END)