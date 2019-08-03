(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 3)
Stop trade war
: Japan hit for taking reckless, dangerous action against Korea
South Korea and Japan have crossed a point of no return after the Shinzo Abe government decided to expand its export restriction measures against its Asian neighbor. On Friday, Tokyo approved a bill to remove Korea from its list of favored trade partners. This irrational and unilateral move has brought already frayed bilateral ties to the worst level since the two countries normalized diplomatic ties in 1965.
The delisting will certainly deal a severe blow to Korean industries and the economy as local firms will have difficulty in securing around 1,120 dual-use items, including industrial materials, parts and components and equipment. The measure came after Tokyo imposed export curbs on three high-tech materials July 4 which Korean companies need to produce semiconductors and displays.
It is no exaggeration to say Japan has declared an all-out trade war against Korea. If the measure is implemented Aug. 28 as scheduled, South Korea will be deprived of its preferential trade status. This may mean the country will face a virtual economic blockade although Japan claims the deprival is only a step designed to improve its export management system of strategic items.
First of all, Japan's expanded export restrictions against Korea are in clear violation of the spirit of free trade. They are also a direct challenge to the rules-based international trade order. Worse, they are feared to disrupt the global value and supply chains, triggering serious damage not only to Korea, but also other economies such as the U.S., China and the European Union.
Besides, the Japanese action is in total disregard of economic cooperation with Korea. By stripping South Korea of its trusted partner status, Tokyo apparently wants to change its relations with Seoul from an economic partner to a "rival." Abe and his policymakers are certainly seeking to prevent their Asian neighbor from catching up with the world's third-largest economy.
What's more serious is that Japan is trying to weaponize trade to retaliate against Korea over historical and diplomatic issues. Japan's trade measures are clearly in response to last year's rulings by the South Korean Supreme Court that ordered Japanese firms -- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- to pay compensation to Korean victims of forced labor during World War II. Japan has denied that its actions have anything to do with the rulings. But its measures show that they are nothing more than economic retaliation against Korea over the forced labor issue.
The trade friction between the two countries is expected to get worse as the Moon Jae-in administration is threatening to take countermeasures against Japan. These measures might include the revocation of a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). This action, if taken, could jeopardize security cooperation between the two countries to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. It could also risk undermining three-way security collaboration among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
President Moon immediately warned that Japan will face severe consequences for its "reckless" decision. He blamed Tokyo for posing a grave challenge to bilateral ties. Japan should pay heed to such a warning and return to the negotiating table in order to solve the problem diplomatically. We urge Tokyo to end its trade war.
(END)