(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 3)

Seoul also must be more discreet on the security front. Some in the ruling party and government have been calling for suspension of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). But it cannot be denied that Seoul benefits more from a military intelligence-sharing agreement than Tokyo. Walking out of the deal cannot be smart. The agreement was signed at the request from Washington for a tighter tripartite alliance. If Korea leaves the Gsomia with Japan, its relationship with the U.S. could be damaged.