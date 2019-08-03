Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Koreans censure Japan's Abe for expanded trade curbs

20:50 August 03, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thousands of South Korean demonstrators staged a rally on Saturday for the third straight weekly demonstration to censure Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for expanding trade curbs against Seoul, demanding Abe apologize for Tokyo's wartime forced labor.

"Apologize!" shouted the protesters in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, waving banners reading "Censure the Abe regime" and "Apologize for wartime forced labor."

Japan, which tightened exports of key materials to South Korea on July 4 in apparent retaliation over compensation for wartime forced labor, decided to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations on Friday.

South Korean people hold a rally to denounce Japan's expanded trade curbs against Seoul in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Aug. 3, 2019. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed to take stern measures against Japan, describing the Japanese decision as an "undeniable trade retaliation against our Supreme Court's rulings on Korean victims of forced labor."

Japan's moves have fueled anti-Japan public sentiment in Korea, with people boycotting Japanese products and staging a widespread campaign encouraging people not to travel to Japan.

At Saturday's vigil, protesters blasted the Abe government for pursuing "militarism" through such unilateral measures and vowed to continue the anti-Japan campaign across the nation unless Tokyo puts a stop to its actions.

The demonstrators representing about 680 civic groups also held candles in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.

They criticized "Japan, an assailant 100 years ago, for apparently making an economic invasion against Korea."

The organizers said they plan to hold rallies for at least for another two weeks until Aug. 15, Korea's national holiday to mark the country's liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945.

South Korean people stage a rally on Aug. 3, 2019, in front of the former site of the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul, criticizing Tokyo's recent move to impose curbs on exports to South Korea. (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK