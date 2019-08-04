Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 August 04, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/27 Sunny 60

Incheon 35/27 Cloudy 30

Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 36/26 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 32/25 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 0

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

(END)

