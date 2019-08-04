S. Korea's air passenger traffic up 6 pct in H1
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's air passenger traffic reached a record high in the first quarter of the year, helped by the recovering number of Chinese visitors, data showed Sunday.
The number of air passengers came to 61 million in the January-June period, hovering above 58 million posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
International air passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent on-year to reach 45 million in the first quarter, helped by rising supply from low-cost carriers coupled with the increasing number of Chinese tourists.
By region, the passenger traffic on Chinese routes rose 15.6 percent over the cited period to reach 8.75 million.
The figure still falls behind 2016, before South Korea was embroiled in diplomatic tensions with Beijing that resulted in a sharp decrease in the number of tourists from China.
Travelers on routes connecting to Japan also moved up 4 percent over the cited period, although the figure is expected to decrease throughout the second half as local civic groups are rolling out a boycott against Japanese products and traveling to the Asian neighbor amid the growing trade row.
Tokyo began implementing tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of three key materials vital for the production of semiconductors and displays last month. Last week, Japan also excluded Seoul from its list of trusted trading partners.
Air cargo traffic shed 3.7 percent on-year to 2.09 million tons in the first half due to lower shipments to Japan, the United States and China amid the slowing global economy.
