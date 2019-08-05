Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Aug. 5
08:32 August 05, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- S. Korea, U.S. to kick off joint military exercise
-- Moon to hold meeting with senior presidential aides
-- Parliamentary defense committee's plenary session
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korea's plan to nurture development of key industrial materials after Japan's export curbs
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
