Hyundai, Kia sell over 1 mln hybrid models in past 10 yrs
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Monday they sold over 1 million hybrid vehicles in global markets over the past 10 years.
The two largest carmakers here sold a combined 1,007,838 hybrid models as of June, data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) showed.
They sold 341,702 hybrid cars in the domestic market and 666,136 hybrid models in overseas markets in the past decade, KAMA said.
GM Korea Co. has the Malibu gasoline hybrid model in its lineup, but sales are nearly flat. Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co. do not manufacture hybrid models.
Hyundai began to sell the compact Avante LPi hybrid model in the domestic market in July 2009. Its hybrid lineup now includes the Grandeur (Azera), Sonata and Ioniq models. Kia sells the Niro hybrid model.
They are planning to add more hybrid models to their lineup. Hyundai plans to launch hybrid versions of the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe SUV, and Kia plans to launch the Sorento hybrid model.
