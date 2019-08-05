Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:01 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 37/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 35/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 36/26 Sunny 10

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 0

Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 0

Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 0

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 10

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

(END)

