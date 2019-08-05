Monday's weather forecast
09:01 August 05, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 37/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 35/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 36/26 Sunny 10
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 0
Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 36/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 0
Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 0
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/24 Sunny 10
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
Keyword