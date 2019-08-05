Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #won-dollar rate-decline

(LEAD) Korean won sharply down vs dollar amid increased uncertainty

11:02 August 05, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more details and updated figures throughout)

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean won traded at a three-year low against the U.S. dollar on Monday on concerns that the escalating trade row between the United States and China, and more recently South Korea's own conflict with Japan, could further cast a pall on its economy.

The won was changing hands at 1,212.30 to the greenback as of 10:56 a.m., down 14.3 won from the previous session's close, after easily breaching the psychologically significant level of 1,200 won.

After opening at 1,203.60, the local currency expanded its loss against the dollar on news that the Chinese yuan fell to the lowest point on record against the greenback on growing worries that the world's two largest economies' sparring over trade may continue longer than expected.

At one point, the won fell to as low as 1,218.30 won to the dollar.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK