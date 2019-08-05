Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open lower on trade tension

09:29 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday as the escalating trade spat with Japan spooked investor sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.33 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,983.80 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The main index shed 2 percent over the past four sessions in part due to Japan's decision on Friday to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.

Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. slid 0.8 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 1.6 percent.

Brokerages said the KOSPI may fall to the 1,980-point level due to concerns over the impact of Japan's extended export curbs on the Korean economy.

The local currency was trading at 1,240.55 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 6.55 won from the previous session's close.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK