Seoul stocks open lower on trade tension
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday as the escalating trade spat with Japan spooked investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.33 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,983.80 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index shed 2 percent over the past four sessions in part due to Japan's decision on Friday to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.
Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. slid 0.8 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 1.6 percent.
Brokerages said the KOSPI may fall to the 1,980-point level due to concerns over the impact of Japan's extended export curbs on the Korean economy.
The local currency was trading at 1,240.55 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 6.55 won from the previous session's close.
