Tax agency to delay probes into smaller firms affected by Japan's export curbs
SEJONG, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Monday that it will delay its probes into smaller companies affected by Japan's export curbs in a move to help local companies overcome their difficulties in the escalating bilateral trade row.
The National Tax Service said tax probes into companies with annual sales less than 150 billion won (US$124.6 million) would be delayed if they suffer damages from the Japanese move.
The tax agency carries out regular tax probes into large companies every five years on average, but the frequency of tax probes may differ for smaller firms.
The tax agency also said it plans to accept smaller firms' requests to extend a deadline for paying taxes or delay tax payments.
Last week, Japan decided to remove South Korea from a list of countries subject to preferential trade status in apparent anger against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor.
Under the measure, Japanese exporters will need individual authorization, rather than fast-track approval, for exports to South Korea of around 1,120 dual-use items.
South Korean officials said 159 items out of all the dual-use goods are likely to be affected and face supply shortages.
