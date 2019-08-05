S. Korea 'carefully' mulling whether to scrap intel-sharing deal with Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is "carefully" considering whether to scrap a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan over Tokyo's export curbs against the South, the defense minister said Monday.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo also told lawmakers that the government is not considering redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons withdrawn from the Korean Peninsula in the early 1990s.
Whether to keep the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan has emerged as a key card in response to Japan's export restrictions and Tokyo's removal of the South from a list of trusted trading partners.
"The government is very carefully considering (whether to renew the GSOMIA) as it is a complicated issue that involves security and relations with allies, not just its effectiveness," Jeong told the parliamentary defense committee.
"The deal was signed at the request of Japan. Since its signing (in 2016), there have been 26 cases of information sharing, including three for this year," he added.
The GSOMIA, a key element in tripartite security cooperation with the United States and Japan, has been renewed automatically each year.
The deal is set to expire in November, and in order to scrap it, either party is required to notify the other of its intention to do so 90 days in advance. The notification deadline falls on Aug. 24.
Jeong said the government has set up a plan to boost military capability in a way that is not swayed by Japan's whitelist exclusion.
On Friday, Japan took additional retaliatory economic measures against South Korea by removing Seoul from the whitelist of trusted trading partners, on top of its July 4 imposition of export curbs.
Jeong also said the government is not considering the redeployment of tactical nuclear arms, stressing that the government supports the nuclear-free policy on the Korean Peninsula.
