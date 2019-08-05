(LEAD) S. Korea 'carefully' mulling whether to scrap intel-sharing deal with Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is "carefully" considering whether to scrap a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan over Tokyo's export curbs against the South, the defense minister said Monday.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo also told lawmakers that the government is not considering redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons withdrawn from the Korean Peninsula in the early 1990s.
Whether to keep the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan has emerged as a key card in response to Japan's export restrictions and Tokyo's removal of the South from a list of trusted trading partners.
"The government is very carefully considering (whether to renew the GSOMIA) as it is a complicated issue that involves security and relations with allies, not just its effectiveness," Jeong told the parliamentary defense committee.
"Nothing has been decided yet," he added.
The minister said since the signing of the deal in 2016, the two countries have shared 26 cases of information, including three for this year.
The GSOMIA, a key element in tripartite security cooperation with the United States and Japan, has been renewed automatically each year.
The deal is set to expire in November, and in order to scrap it, either party is required to notify the other of its intention to do so 90 days in advance. The notification deadline falls on Aug. 24.
Jeong said the government has set up a plan to boost military capability in a way that is not swayed by Japan's whitelist exclusion.
On Friday, Japan took additional retaliatory economic measures against South Korea by removing Seoul from the whitelist of trusted trading partners, on top of its July 4 imposition of export curbs.
Jeong also said the government is not considering the redeployment of tactical nuclear arms, stressing that the government supports the nuclear-free policy on the Korean Peninsula.
Earlier in the day, the defense committee adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and firing of missiles.
The move came as North Korea tested a third set of short-range projectiles in just over a week on Friday. South Korea and the United States said the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles.
Jeong said South Korea's military capability far outweighs North Korea's in terms of stockpiles and accuracy.
