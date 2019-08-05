Parliamentary panel adopts resolution against N.K. nuclear weapons, missiles
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The parliamentary defense committee on Monday adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and firing of missiles.
The move came as North Korea tested a third set of short-range projectiles in just over a week. South Korea and the United States said the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles.
The resolution called on North Korea to immediately stop any military provocations that can pose a threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
"The National Assembly strongly urges North Korea to without hesitation join the international community's peace efforts to get rid of the North's nuclear and missile threats fundamentally," it said.
Lawmakers also called on North Korea to faithfully implement an inter-Korean military deal clinched last year, warning that the North should take responsibility for any incident that could occur due its violation of the accord.
The two Koreas signed the military accord that calls for halting all hostile acts against each other following the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in September 2018.
The panel also urged the government to explore measures to boost its deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
"We called on the Korean government to make efforts to bring fundamental solutions to North Korea's nuclear and missile problems, based on the Seoul-Washington alliance and active cooperation with the international community."
