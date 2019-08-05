Seoul to spend more than 75 pct of extra budget in two months
SEJONG, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to spend more than 75 percent of a 5.83-trillion won (US$4.8 billion) extra budget in two months, the finance ministry said Monday.
The government also plans to spend 65 billion won set aside for the development of key materials and parts in two months, according to the ministry.
The move came after parliament last week passed the extra budget bill meant to prop up the slowing economy and tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea.
The extra budget centers on spending designed to counter downside economic risks, tackle fine dust air pollution and cope with Japan's economic retaliation.
Last week, Japan decided to remove South Korea from a list of countries subject to preferential trade status in apparent anger over last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor.
In July, Japan imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- that are critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
