Moon's security advisor calls for N.K. flexibility to resume nuclear talks
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- A special security advisor to President Moon Jae-in urged North Korea on Monday to show flexibility to move forward the stalled nuclear talks with the United States, citing signs of a flexible attitude from Washington.
Moon Chung-in, the presidential advisor and Yonsei University professor, also called on the communist regime to deliver on its earlier commitments for peace through concrete actions, which he said will lead to America's reciprocal measures "in a very positive manner."
He made the remarks amid limited progress in the efforts to resume working-level negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to relaunch during their meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
"The U.S. has become somewhat flexible. Now it is time for North Korea to show some flexible attitude," Moon said during a special lecture on South Korea's policy on the North's denuclearization.
As for signs of flexibility on the part of Washington, Moon cited remarks by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at an Atlantic Council conference in June that both Washington and Pyongyang "understand the need for a flexible approach."
"The American attitude during the Hanoi summit was very clear: All for all. You take or leave. That was (the) American posture," he said, speaking in English.
"But afterwards, there seems to be some (kind) of compromising," he added.
Pointing to the subtle change in tone from the U.S., the presidential advisor urged the North Korean leader to deliver on his earlier pledges toward a lasting peace on the peninsula, including the dismantlement of the missile launch facilities in Dongchang-ri on the west coast.
"The Dongchang-ri missile engine test (site) and launching pad ... Chairman Kim Jong-un said that. He committed (to dismantling them). Then do it. That is one way of building trust with the United States," he said.
"What I am urging North Korea is this: Yes, good words and good commitments, they are all welcomed, but it is time for North Korea to show actions too," he added.
Commenting on the prospects for the resumption of nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North, Moon reiterated that Pyongyang may return to dialogue after the ongoing 15-day South Korea-U.S. military exercise ends on Aug. 20.
"If (the) working-level talks produce some tangible outcomes, then North Korea will come back to South Korea too, and we will be able to activate inter-Korean dialogue, negotiations and cooperation. Therefore we should wait and see," he said.
"After Aug. 20, there will be better news coming from North Korea," he added.
