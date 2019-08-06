N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
06:25 August 06, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday fired unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, its fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
The projectiles were fired twice early in the morning from South Hwanghae Province, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
