N. Korea protests S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, warns it could seek 'new road'
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday it could seek a "new road" as South Korea and the United States began their joint military exercise this week, calling the maneuvers a "violation" of a series of joint agreements they signed with the North.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said in a statement it will be "compelled to seek a new road" if Seoul and Washington "sharpen a sword to do" the North "harm."
The statement came a day after the allies launched their combined military drill as scheduled, despite the North's strong complaint against the maneuvers with a series of missile launches.
"We remain unchanged in our stand to resolve the issues through dialogue. But the dynamics of dialogue will be more invisible as long as the hostile military moves continue," it said.
