Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Financial market experiences 'Black Monday' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's first countermeasure: banning imports of Japanese coal ash (Kookmin Daily)
-- Black Monday comes amid two trade wars (Donga llbo)
-- Moon comes up with 'inter-Korean cooperation' to overcome trade war against Japan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KOSPI, KOSDAQ plunge on escalating trade rows (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea needs to survive rough waves from U.S., China, Japan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nosedives by KOSPI, KOSDAQ blow 49 tln won in market cap (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean, Japanese citizens join hands to oppose Japanese PM Abe (Hankyoreh)
-- Double typhoons tumble S. Korean financial market (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean financial market in center of turbulent Northeast Asia (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSDAQ plummets 7.4 pct on 'Black Monday' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Dependence on Japan to be cut (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Stocks, won tumble on trade woes (Korea Herald)
-- Moon urges efforts to outdo Japan (Korea Times)
