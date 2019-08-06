Korean-language dailies

-- Financial market experiences 'Black Monday' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's first countermeasure: banning imports of Japanese coal ash (Kookmin Daily)

-- Black Monday comes amid two trade wars (Donga llbo)

-- Moon comes up with 'inter-Korean cooperation' to overcome trade war against Japan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- KOSPI, KOSDAQ plunge on escalating trade rows (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea needs to survive rough waves from U.S., China, Japan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Nosedives by KOSPI, KOSDAQ blow 49 tln won in market cap (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korean, Japanese citizens join hands to oppose Japanese PM Abe (Hankyoreh)

-- Double typhoons tumble S. Korean financial market (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean financial market in center of turbulent Northeast Asia (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSDAQ plummets 7.4 pct on 'Black Monday' (Korea Economic Daily)

