(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 6)

The repercussions have extended to the financial sector. During the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, countless Korean companies and individuals suffered from massive debts after borrowing from Japanese companies. That probably will not be repeated this time, but the signs are not bright. The Korean won's value plummeted by a whopping five percentage points in just two days after Tokyo's decision to strip Korea of its preferential trade status. Yet our financial authorities have yet to disclose the amount of loans our companies borrowed from Japan.