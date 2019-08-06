Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US-North Korea

U.S. continues to monitor situation after N.K. launch: official

07:09 August 06, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to monitor the situation after North Korea carried out its fourth projectile launch in less than two weeks, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.

The North fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast early Tuesday (Seoul time) and also released a statement denouncing South Korea-U.S. military exercises that began this week.

"We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

This footage, aired by the (North) Korean Central Television on July 26, 2019, shows a short-range missile being fired from a transporter erector launcher on the Hodo Peninsula near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK