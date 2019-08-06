U.S. continues to monitor situation after N.K. launch: official
07:09 August 06, 2019
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to monitor the situation after North Korea carried out its fourth projectile launch in less than two weeks, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.
The North fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast early Tuesday (Seoul time) and also released a statement denouncing South Korea-U.S. military exercises that began this week.
"We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
