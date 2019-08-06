Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch Active 2 with improved fitness functions
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Tuesday unveiled its latest smartwatch, Galaxy Watch Active 2, with improved fitness tracking functions and connectivity to its smartphones.
The device is the latest addition to Samsung's smartwatch portfolio and comes just six months after the launch of Galaxy Watch Active and two days before its Galaxy Note 10 showcase event.
The sporty version of Galaxy Watch comes in two models -- Bluetooth-only and Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. The LTE model allows users to make and receive phone calls and send texts directly from the smartwatch.
It comes in two different sizes -- 44mm and 40mm in diameter -- and two styles: lightweight aluminum with a casual band and stainless steel with a leather strap. The smartwatch has a rotating touch bezel to allow users to easily swipe to different apps.
The fitness watch can track over 39 workouts and monitor blood pressure and stress levels, and incorporates new health sensors on the back to take in readings faster.
The gadget features real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages and supports the digital wallet service, Samsung Pay.
Samsung plans to specify its launch date and prices during the Note 10 Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday (local time).
