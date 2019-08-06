(2nd LD) Korean won rebounds on intervention worries
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean won slightly regained ground against the U.S. dollar late Tuesday morning after briefly dipping to a more than three-year low on suspected interventions by authorities to stem the currency's sharp decline.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,214.00 with the greenback as of 11:30 a.m., up 1.30 won from the previous session's close.
The won opened at 1,220,00 won, down 4.70 won from the previous session's close that marked the lowest since March 9, 2016, on the escalating trade tension between the world's two largest economies that appeared to be headed for a currency war.
The United States is set to begin imposing 10-percent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports, in addition to the 25-percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods it has levied since early June.
Washington escalated its ongoing tension with Beijing on Monday (Washington time), labeling China a currency manipulator.
On Monday, Beijing let its yuan slip through its long-guarded line of 7 per dollar for the first time in 11 years, in an apparent response to Washington's escalation of their trade dispute with additional tariffs.
A weaker yuan could easily translate into increased exports and profits for the world's second-largest economy, but the opposite for other countries, possibly forcing them to weaken their own currencies in an attempt to defend their own economies.
South Korea has already seen its exports steadily drop for eight consecutive months since December, while its own trade conflict with Japan is expected to add more downward pressure on its outbound shipments down the road.
"The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are entering the phase of a currency war with the yuan breaching the 7 per dollar level and the U.S. designating China as a currency manipulator," Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures, said.
"The won-dollar rate is expected to test the 1,220 won level as the conflict between the two countries will likely prompt market fears for some time, forcing investors to avoid risk assets," Jeon added.
The Bank of Korea said it has called for an emergency meeting of its top officials, including Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, to discuss possible fallout from the latest developments.
