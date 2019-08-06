(3rd LD) Korean won closes flat after daylong battle to rebound
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- After choppy trading, the South Korean won finished unchanged against the U.S. dollar Tuesday amid repeated warnings of market intervention by local authorities to stem the currency's sharp decline, following the previous session's sharp decline to a more than three-year low.
The won closed at 1,215.30, unchanged from the previous session's close, after getting off to a weak start at 1,220.00 won to the greenback, the lowest since March 9, 2016, on the escalating trade tension between the world's two largest economies that appeared to be headed for a currency war.
It began to advance against the greenback after local authorities signaled possible intervention when necessary.
"The government will closely monitor the market, together with other related agencies, with a strict awareness of current conditions," Deputy Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun told a meeting of top financial officials in Seoul. "(It) will actively counter excessive market instability," the official added.
The United States earlier announced a move to impose 10 percent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports, in addition to the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods it has levied since early June.
Washington further escalated its ongoing tension with Beijing on Monday (Washington time), labeling China a currency manipulator.
On Monday, Beijing let its yuan slip through its long-guarded line of 7 per dollar for the first time in 11 years, in an apparent response to Washington's escalation of their trade dispute with additional tariffs.
A weaker yuan could easily translate into increased exports and profits for the world's second-largest economy, but the opposite for other countries, possibly forcing them to weaken their own currencies in an attempt to defend their own economies.
South Korea has already seen its exports steadily drop for eight consecutive months since December, while its own trade conflict with Japan is expected to add more downward pressure on its outbound shipments down the road.
"The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are entering the phase of a currency war with the yuan breaching the 7 per dollar level and the U.S. designating China as a currency manipulator," Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures, said.
"The won-dollar rate is expected to test the 1,220 won level as the conflict between the two countries will likely prompt market fears for some time, forcing investors to avoid risk assets," Jeon added.
The South Korean central bank also expressed concerns over the won's sharp decline signaling a possible intervention if necessary.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol stressed the need for increased liquidity in a special meeting with top central bank officials held earlier in the day.
"Gov. Lee especially highlighted the importance of market stability, especially the stability in the foreign exchange market, citing growing uncertainties stemming from the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute, in addition to Japan's export restrictions," the BOK said in a press release.
The BOK meeting marked the second of its kind in just five days following an emergency meeting held Friday when Japan removed South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners.
The latest move came as part of what many here believe to be Tokyo's economic retaliation against South Korean Supreme Court rulings late last year that ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay compensation to South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
Japan has also been enforcing stricter export restrictions on three key materials for the production of semiconductors and display panels, both key export items of South Korea, since early last month.
