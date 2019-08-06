Seoul stocks again open sharply lower, won skidding on looming currency war
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as the U.S.' designation of China as a currency manipulator has added to the financial market's volatility. The Korean won also continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 42.51 points, or 2.2 percent, to 1,904.47 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index already shed 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions since Friday when Japan removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners in an economic retaliation against a court ruling here for Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
The U.S. labeled China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 in its latest salvo in its yearlong trade war with China.
Foreigners and individuals sold a combined 132 billion won (US$108 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions' stocks purchases valued at 128 billion won.
Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.3 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. shed 2.5 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 3.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,218.85 won against the U.S. dollar, also down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
