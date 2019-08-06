Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 6

09:38 August 06, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N. Korea fires short-range missiles into East Sea

-- Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency meeting on North Korea's launch of projectiles

-- Top Cheong Wa Dae officials to testify at National Assembly committee session on national security, Japan's export curbs

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty

-- S. Korea's current account balance for June

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
