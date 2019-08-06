Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 6
Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N. Korea fires short-range missiles into East Sea
-- Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency meeting on North Korea's launch of projectiles
-- Top Cheong Wa Dae officials to testify at National Assembly committee session on national security, Japan's export curbs
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty
-- S. Korea's current account balance for June
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)