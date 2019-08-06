Ex-Cubs prospect trying to shake off quitter label ahead of KBO draft
SUWON, South Korea, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Among hopefuls for the upcoming South Korean baseball draft attending Monday's open tryout, Son Ho-young had a particularly unusual resume.
He started playing baseball in third grade and went all the way up to college. But before completing his freshman season at Hongik University in Seoul in 2013, Son dropped out.
After a few months of working odd jobs away from baseball, Son signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs in April 2014. The infielder even dabbled at pitching in rookie ball, but he was released before the 2017 season.
Son, 24, returned home to complete his mandatory military service and played independent baseball. He came to the tryout at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, hoping to get noticed by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) scouts before the Aug. 26 draft.
And Son understands his history of quitting organized baseball could work against him.
"I dropped out of school because I found playing baseball really tough at the time," Son said. "I know it could haunt me, and I humbly accept that. And I think I can erase that history if I play with urgency and desperation. Baseball is the only thing I know how to do."
Scouts from the KBO's 10 clubs peppered Son with questions, ranging from his decision to quit in college to his injury history. Son admitted later he was so nervous that he couldn't say everything he'd prepared to say.
Son reached only as high as low Single-A, and batted .238/.310/.295 with 17 RBIs and 16 steals in 69 games. He made four appearances on the mound in 2016 and went 1-1 with a 8.10 ERA in 3 1/3 innings.
There are three other former Cubs prospects playing in the KBO after getting drafted last fall: Rhee Dae-eun of the KT Wiz, Lee Hak-ju of the Samsung Lions and Ha Jae-hoon of the SK Wyverns. Son said he was "inspired" by watching these three on television.
"If I have an opportunity to play pro ball here, I want to be like them and help my team win," Son said. "Ever since I signed with the Cubs, baseball has been everything in my life."
