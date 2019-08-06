Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in an apparent show of force against the ongoing joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington.
The projectiles were fired at 5:24 a.m. and 5:36 a.m. from North Korea's southwestern county of Kwail in South Hwanghae Province, and both flew around 450 kilometers across the peninsula before splashing into the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea bristles at S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, warns it could seek 'new road'
SEOUL -- North Korea bristled Tuesday at joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, calling the maneuvers a violation of a series of peace agreements and warning it could seek a "new road" if such hostile moves continue.
A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry made the remarks in a statement issued shortly after the North fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae keeps stern watch on N. Korea's rocket launches
SEOUL -- South Korea's top security officials on Tuesday took North Korea's latest launch of rockets seriously and agreed to beef up vigilance against related threats, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The office of President Moon Jae-in was briefing media on the results of an emergency meeting on the firing of two projectiles by the secretive communist neighbor.
-----------------
Seoul stocks trim earlier losses, won also rebounds vs. dollar
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier losses late Tuesday morning as institutions' massive buying offset foreigners and individual investors' selling spree amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war, which may evolve into a currency war between the world's two economic powerhouses.
The Korean won also gained ground against the U.S. dollar after dipping to a fresh low in over three years the previous session.
-----------------
U.S. scraps visa waiver for S. Koreans with record of N.K. visit
SEOUL -- The United States is no longer waiving visas for South Koreans and other foreign nationals with records of a visit to North Korea since March 2011, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The tightened measure, effective Tuesday (U.S. time), requires them to apply for a U.S. visa in person through the embassy and undergo necessary steps, including an interview.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Korea's current account surplus surges to 8-month high in June
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus reached an eight-month high in June on a goods account surplus and record high returns from foreign investment, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$6.38 billion in the month, the highest since October when the country posted a $9.35 billion surplus, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to take steps to stem market volatility
SEJONG -- South Korea said Tuesday it will take bold steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility, signaling Seoul's possible intervention in the foreign exchange market.
The move came after the United States designated China as a currency manipulator in an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
