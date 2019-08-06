Go to Contents
U.N. grants sanctions exemption for NGO's humanitarian assistance in N. Korea

14:34 August 06, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to a German nongovernmental organization (NGO) to deliver goods to North Korea to improve the nutrition situation in the impoverished country, its website showed Tuesday.

A U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver for Deutsche Welthungerhilfe e.V. on July 25, according to the U.N. website. The exemption is valid for six months.

The delivered items will be used for the group's activities related to the "production and storage of seeds, improving food supply and the nutrition situation, and humanitarian disaster prevention" in North Korea, it said.

Humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.

