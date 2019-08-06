S. Korea, China discussing Xi's possible visit to Seoul: official
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China have been discussing a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a senior official in Beijing said Tuesday.
The issue was also discussed when South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Bangkok last week on the sidelines of an annual security forum, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The official also said Wang is expected to visit South Korea soon.
On the issue of Japan's export curbs targeting South Korea, the official said South Korean companies based in China, such as Samsung and SK, are working together closely to devise ways to counter the measures through various means.
