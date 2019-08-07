Go to Contents
07:01 August 07, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Shadow of panic cast on global economy following foreign exchange row between U.S., China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to assess radioactive safety at Tokyo Olympics (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trade dispute expands to foreign exchange market, G2 in all-out war (Donga llbo)
-- Global economy in panic over Washington, Beijing's 'all-out war on foreign exchange' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea facing 'perfect storm' on G2 foreign exchange war (Segye Times)
-- Trigger for foreign exchange war pulled, U.S-China at war (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to bolster safety measures on Japan's tourism, foodstuff, waste (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Global economy in chaos as U.S., China engage in all-out war over trade, foreign exchange (Hankyoreh)
-- Samsung plans to break free from Japan in all semiconductor materials (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. says China manipulates foreign exchange, G2 in all-out war (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S., China finally in all-out war, leading global economy to suffer chaos (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't will intervene if necessary (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea launches testing allies' intelligence capabilities: experts (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung, SK racing to cope with Japan fallout (Korea Times)
(END)

