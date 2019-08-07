Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 7
General
-- N. Korea says it tested new missiles in this week's launches
-- Interview with Choi Young-gyu, principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet
-- S. Korea-Japan sports exchanges affected by deteriorating ties
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
