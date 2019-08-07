(LEAD) S. Korea-Japan sports exchanges hit by deteriorating ties

An international offseason tournament organized by the WKBL will likely be held without two Japanese teams from Aug. 24-31. The WKBL launched the Park Shin-ja Cup Summer League, named after a retired South Korean hoops legend, in 2015 to give young prospects from Asian teams a chance to play. For this year, the WKBL was going to invite two clubs from the Women's Japan Basketball League, Mitsubishi Electric Koalas and Denso Iris, plus a team each from Taiwan and Indonesia.