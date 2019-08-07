(Yonhap Interview) Ballet for dancer Choi Young-gyu wasn't love at first sight but close to it

After fully committing to doing ballet, he went full throttle. He graduated from Sunhwa Arts School in Seoul and then went to the Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland when he was 15. The South Korean teenage ballerino's versatility and great potential helped him emerge as an up-and-coming artist, bringing him a couple of awards in Europe and America, including the first prize in the Youth America Grand Prix in New York in 2007.

