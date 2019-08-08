Go to Contents
07:12 August 08, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Tokyo refrains from adding to list of regulated exports to S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan did not add to list of regulated items, except for 'weapons' (Kookmin Daily)
-- No additional regulations by Japan, but it opens door for 'retaliations at any time' (Donga llbo)
-- On day of Japan's promulgation of bill on export curbs, Moon calls for 'technology as key to overcome crisis' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to discuss countermeasures in response to Japan's whitelist exclusion (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk to be named justice minister, Moon Chung-in ambassador to U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No additional regulations by Japan, but industry circle says 'uncertainty remains' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No additional provocations by Japan, but uncertainty remains (Hankyoreh)
-- Horrible wartime brothels in Indonesia, they were more like abandoned animal pens (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan did not take additional retaliatory measures while removing S. Korea from whitelist (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't mulls tightening rules on short selling, further rate cut (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Tokyo Olympics boycott picks up some adherents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan's new whitelist rules without additional 'strictly controlled' export items (Korea Herald)
-- Japan pauses expanding trade war (Korea Times)
(END)

